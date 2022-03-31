Third Final Four tournament for two USC women's basketball fans

Deborah Breedlove and Sandra Sims want to be in the Twin Cities to bring back the NCAA Women's March Madness trophy to Columbia.

MINNEAPOLIS — Deborah Breedlove and Sandra Sims are huge USC women's basketball fans.

The two are staying in Minneapolis to watch their favorite team.

They have so much confidence in their Women Gamecocks that they bought their tickets and flights for this Final Four matchup last October.

This is their third trip to the Final Four tournament and they're already eyeing their tickets to next year's final four in Dallas.

The two arrived Wednesday and they tell News 19 all they brought was South Carolina Gamecocks gear.

Deborah and Sandra said they want to be in the Twin Cities to bring back the trophy to Columbia.

"We make all the games. Sometimes it's Sunday after church when we have to change clothes real quick or just come in white," Breedlove and Sims said.

Theses ladies in Garnet and Black said in a season they only miss about four games.

Breedlove and Sims said they love to see how Dawn Staley has developed these young ladies and brought them success.