Orangeburg missing woman hasn't been seen in more than a month

Tiara Schneider was last seen by her mother on March 16, 2022.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are searching for Tiara Schneider, a woman who's been missing for over a month.

Officers said Tuesday that Schneider was last seen by her mother on March 16, 2022.

Investigators say she was driving a blueish green Chevy Cobalt with Delaware license tags. The car's front passenger window is broken.

Officers added that Schneider had worked at the McDonald's on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg. Schneider is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds.