Missing Richland County teen has medical condition requiring attention

Deputies say the 15-year-old has medical conditions that require constant supervision.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen with a medical condition requiring attention.

15-year-old Tyler Jackson was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on Ringneck Duck Court in Blythewood wearing black pants and black T-shirt, according to deputies. 

Deputies say Tyler has medical conditions that require constant supervision. 

If you have seen Tyler or have any information, please dial 911. Units are actively searching and have a presence in the area.

