Missing Richland County teen has medical condition requiring attention

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen with a medical condition requiring attention.

15-year-old Tyler Jackson was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on Ringneck Duck Court in Blythewood wearing black pants and black T-shirt, according to deputies.

Deputies say Tyler has medical conditions that require constant supervision.