South Carolina creates new human trafficking education program for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has created a new program called TrafficProofSC to educate teens about the threats and realities of human trafficking in the state.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and the State Human Trafficking Task Force made the announcement at a news conference Friday.

The effort will begin with a four-part curriculum that will be specifically for high school students. The task force partnered with South Carolina Educational Television to make videos and other training material that discusses human trafficking as well as sex trafficking, labor trafficking, and the dangers of social media.

“The crime of human trafficking continues to impact young people across our state,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The State Task Force recognized the critical need to launch a statewide prevention education initiative. Our goal is to prevent the crime from happening while continuing to prosecute those who have committed the crime.”

Throughout the summer, each of the ten regional human trafficking task forces will collaborate with community partners to hold backpack giveaways at back-to-school events.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with SCETV to develop age-appropriate, trauma-informed curricula for students across our state,” said State Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead. “As we roll out TraffickProofSC for high school students, we are already planning for the middle school curricula that will be offered later in the year.”

"This partnership aligns with our vision of a stronger, more informed, and connected South Carolina," said SCETV Interim President and CEO Stephanie Cook. "We are grateful for the opportunity to leverage our platform in support of increased awareness, prevention, and justice.”