COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center received a much-needed delivery Thursday with a special police escort.

Boxes of new or gently used shoes are now in the hands of those who need them most.

"This is just an example and an opportunity for us to come together on work on something that's good," said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Boxes and boxes of new or gently used shoes were donated Thursday, thanks to the Footsteps Forward Shoe Drive.

It's a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Coroner's Office.

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect. We don't have a large supply of shoes currently, so for our 260 residents that call Transitions home, this is really amazing for them," said Ebonee Gadson, Volunteer Coordinator for Transitions.

The two-week donation drive collected shoes at all RCSD substations, the coroner's office and Chick-fil-A locations off Killian Rd., Decker Blvd. and Garners Ferry Rd.

"We take for granted the things that we have that are simple things, like a pair of shoes," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "Those that don't have them, we help them out and that's what we're doing today."

Donations came at the perfect time, officials say. Transitions held their graduation ceremony Thursday. Residents who successfully completed the program received a pair of shoes as part of their gift.

"They can choose from the different items. It helps them to have a bigger boost because sometimes they feel like they're actually getting a shopping experience. All of those things are motivations to people who don't get to have them on a day-to-day basis," said Ram'on Wideman, VP of Operations for Transitions.

"It helps them to be positioned to go into the next phase beyond Transitions, to continue the work they did here to become successful so they can maintain housing and they can maintain their new roles in society," he added.

The shoes will be distributed in time for National Shoe The World Day on March 15, which brings awareness to people around the world who do not have shoes to wear.

Officials hope the Footsteps Forward Shoe Drive will continue to get bigger and better every year.