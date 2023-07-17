Transitions Homeless Center opening 28 beds for veterans facing homelessness

According to a 2022 report, an estimated 359 veterans across South Carolina face homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center is opening a new 28-bed dorm to help get some veterans facing homelessness off the streets.

According to the latest National Point-in-time homeless report, there are 359 veterans facing homelessness in South Carolina.

Two months ago, Navy Veteran Zakariya Shahid was one of those veterans.

“Concrete is not somewhere anyone wants to be," said Shahid.

He's been staying at Transitions Homeless Center ever since.

I’m thankful and grateful that I’ve become one that's not a statistic now," said Shahid.

Transitions CEO Craig Currey said the new dorm aims to bring that number down in Columbia.

"28 more beds, 28 more options that's going to help put a dent in the problem," said Currey.

The program is providing two case managers, mental health services, food, addiction services, and more to each veteran, according to Currey. Each veteran will be able to stay for around three months.

“In the end, you really want to place people into permanent housing, which is the name of the game," said Currey.

Only five days after opening, half of the beds are already filled, said Currey. He expects the dorm to be at capacity soon.

It's being paid for under a Department of Veterans Affairs-funded program.

"We've had a population of homeless veterans here always, but now with these new contracts, we'll be able to better care for them and get the resourcing to really fund them," said Currey.

Next week, Shahid is moving into his own place, thanks to a VA subsidized housing program.

“I have some pretty good irons in the fire going for myself here, and I'm glad transitions was a part of it," said Shahid.

If you are a veteran or if you know of a veteran experiencing homelessness call the official assistance line at 877-424-3838.

Columbia VA Health Care System provided a statement to News 19: