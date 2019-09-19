COLUMBIA, S.C. — A truck driver has been cited with failing to yield the right of way and causing a collision with a motorcyclist this morning.

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) cited a 38-year-old male driver with failing to yield the right of way Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. at 4233 West Beltline Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicates that the 52-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling west on West Beltline when a pickup truck, traveling east was making a left turn.

The truck driver is accused of failing to yield to the motorcyclist and hitting the left side of the vehicle.

The impact caused life-threatening injuries to the rider. The victim was taken to a local hospital with traumatic leg and other injuries.