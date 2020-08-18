President Trump opens public lands in South Carolina to hunting, fishing

SC locations included in more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries across US

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Interior announced Tuesday, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be opening and expanding over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries.

An opportunity is defined as the hunting (or fishing) of one species on one field station in one state.

On top of last year’s expansion of 1.4 million acres for new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities, this proposal would bring the Trump Administration’s total expansion to over 4 million acres nationwide.

In South Carolina, Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge, near McBee, will be open for coyote hunting on acres already open to other hunting; and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge on the Georgia/South Carolina border will be open for alligator, armadillo, beaver, opossum and raccoon hunting on acres already open to other hunting.