Residents of Twilite Manor relocated to long-term facilities following death, DHEC says

The South Carolina Department of Social Services will be relocating the residents to longer-term placements.

CAYCE, S.C. — After the death of 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano at Twilite Manor Adult Residential Care Facility in Cayce, multiple South Carolina agencies collaborated in an investigation of the center.

On Tuesday, officials said the remaining residents of Twilite Manor have been relocated to longer-term placements secured by the Department of Social Services.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a report that details what was found during their investigation on Feb. 18.

Listed below are some of the violations found by DHEC:

Twilite Manor did not have sufficient staff to provide adequate supervision, direct care and basic services for all residents as of 7 a.m. on Feb. 18. State law requires one staff member per eight residents, and Twilite Manor has 16 residents. Two staff members should have been present.

Twilite Manor did not administer medications to residents the morning of Feb. 18.

Residents were not provided breakfast the morning of Feb. 18.

These findings were similar to what officers of the Cayce Police Department described they had seen in the facility on the day of the incident.

“A team of the agency’s professionals have worked non-stop throughout the weekend to transport and secure temporary placement for the 12 residents of Twilite Manor who were placed in Emergency Protective Custody by the City of Cayce Police Department on Friday,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director.