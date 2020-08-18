COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a fatal, single-car collision where twin brothers died.
The accident occurred Monday night in North Columbia at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the 4400 block of Farrow Road, according to police.
According to the report, the driver of a Mazda 626 was traveling southbound on Farrow Road at a high rate of speed in the rain and lost control near Guernsey Drive. The car then went off the roadway and struck a pole. The driver and passenger who were twin brothers, were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.
According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Ronald D. Smith and Donald J. Smith, 29, both died as a result of multiple trauma received during the crash.
The case remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
