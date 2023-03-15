Former director at Alvin S. Glenn suing Richland County for defamation

Lawsuit alleges County Administrator Leonardo Brown issued false statements about Tyrell Cato's employment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County is suing the county and Administrator Leonardo Brown for defamation over issues surrounding his employment and subsequent firing from the director's position.

Tyrell Cato filed the suit in Richland County on Tuesday. In the document, Cato alleges County Administrator Leonardo Brown knew about his termination as the Kershaw County Jail Administrator when Brown hired him at Alvin S. Glenn and then Brown later denied that knowledge to media outlets.

Cato had been terminated by Kershaw County on May 24, 2022, after he was accused of sexual harassment. He interviewed for the position at Alvin S. Glenn on June 22 while his case with Kershaw was still ongoing. According to Cato, Brown did not ask about Cato's status with Kershaw County.

The lawsuit claims that on June 30, Richland County Assistant Administrator John Thompson called Cato to tell him Brown had heard Cato had been terminated from Kershaw County for allegations of sexual harassment. The suit goes on to say that Cato told Thompson about the allegations and his termination from Kershaw County, and Thompson told Cato he would relay that information to Brown before Cato's start date with Richland County.

Cato was cleared for employment by Richland County and began his job at Alvin S. Glenn on July 5.

Beginning on late July 2022, the Charleston Post and Courier ran articles about Cato's employment history. The headline read, “Richland County unaware new director hired to run troubled jail was fired from last job.”

In August 2022, the lawsuit alleges Brown told Cato he did nothing wrong during the interview process. Cato remained on the job until August 19 when Brown sent him a letter putting Cato on administrative leave without pay.

Cato was terminated from Alvin S. Glenn on September 9.

Brown was interviewed by WLTX in September 2022. During that interview, Brown stated, “Richland County really had no reason to believe that [Plaintiff] wasn’t in good standing with Kershaw County.”

The lawsuit alleges Brown knew of Cato's termination during the hiring process but told media outlets he had “no reason to believe” and “no idea” there were any outstanding allegations against Cato at that time.

"Defendant County, by and through the actions of its employees, including Defendant Brown, defamed Plaintiff in word and by act by falsely accusing him of concealing or failing to disclose the details surrounding his termination from Kershaw County before beginning his employment with Defendant County and terminating him.

The lawsuit said Cato's personal and professional reputation has been damaged by what happened, and that he suffered mental anguish and a loss of earnings.

Cato is asking for damages, "including lost earnings and diminished earning capacity, stress and anxiety, pain and suffering, reputational damage, and humiliation" from his $145,000 job.