Medic also said there were no reports of any park-goers wounded by gunfire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside.

In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.

Carowinds said law enforcement officers were on hand to help guests leave. The large movement of people out of the park caused traffic gridlock as seen by WCNC Charlotte newsroom members on the scene.

The full statement from Carowinds follows:

The safety of our guests and associates at Carowinds is always our top priority. On Saturday, September 17, the decision was made to close the park at 11:00 p.m. ET due to unruly behavior by several groups of minors which led to unconfirmed rumors of a threat to guests. This behavior did not align with Carowinds’ values and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting the park. As a precaution, local law enforcement was on hand to assist guests in exiting the park.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Carowinds after receiving phone calls and emails asking to confirm if a dangerous situation had developed inside the park. We then reached out to Carowinds' communications team to confirm details.