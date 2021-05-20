How you can help honor veterans at Fort Jackson National Cemetery for Memorial Day

The cemetery is looking for people who will help place American flags at gravesites.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help honor veterans as they prepare for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a time where people can reflect and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the United States and preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.

"Without their sacrifice, we wouldn't be a free country," said Noel Lalanne, Administrative Officer at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. "I think it's very important that we remember the men and women who gave their lives to us."

While they prepare for Memorial Day, the cemetery is looking for people to help place American flags at gravesites. This is a tradition the cemetery typically follows every year. They were unable to have volunteers help last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The cemetery will be able to have volunteers help this year on Tuesday, May 25th. Due to COVID-19, volunteers will need to come during certain time slots.

Lalanne says it's important to honor veterans and make sure they are remembered for their sacrifice.

"Remembering all the veterans, and even the spouses but mostly the veterans who've given their lives for our country for our freedoms. it's just a time for me to reflect on, you know, all the men and women who've given their lives to our country."