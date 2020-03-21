COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new virtual tipping website is spreading like wildfire.

Since most of us can't go out to our favorite bar or restaurant to have a drink, one group thought -- If you're having a beverage at home, why not still tip a bartender who may be out of a job?

It started as an idea exclusive to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Within days, it went national.

"We instantly started getting people from all over the country asking, 'What the heck! How do we get this where we live?'" said website co-creator, Donald Sayers.

Serviceindustry.tips allows you to send virtual tips to local bartenders and servers via Venmo and CashApp.

"There's a lot of people out there, especially in the tips-only industry, that really needed some help right now, or at least a little bit of a morale boost once in a while," said Sayers. "It may not fix their cash flow problem completely, but at the very least they'll get a little message and they'll go, 'Oh! Somebody's thinking about me.'"

Here's how it works: On the homepage, click on the city you're in. Then, a server or bartender's name will pop up showing where they work and their Venmo and CashApp information. If you hit refresh, it randomly selects another worker in your community.

All service employees need to do is sign up.

"We have people in your community that are going through the spreadsheet of all the people that have applied, making certain there are no duplicates, making sure they are actually people in the service industry," said Sayers.

100% of your donations go to recipients like Chelsea Owen, a bartender and server at Columbia's Blue Marlin restaurant.

"I did receive one random tip from a couple named Brandon and Courtney who I've never met before," said Owen. "They actually gave me $250 which was very generous."

Owen's efforts recruiting bartenders and servers helped get Columbia set up on the website. She says she's fortunate to maintain her daytime job, so she's giving the money she received to other servers and kitchen staff.

"This is not meant to be a replacement for income," she says of the website. "This is really meant to be a supplement for the sudden loss of jobs. Even just a small amount like $30, that's enough for people to get some groceries or maybe a tank of gas."

Website creators say they don't collect any data or e-mails from those who make a donation.

As of Friday afternoon, 500 members of Columbia's service industry signed up on the website. That number is expected to nearly double by Saturday.

"These people have served us for so long in our communities and it's time to give back and help one of our neighbors," said Sayers. "If this doesn't seem like a thing for you, if you know the name of a bartender in your area or a couple of bartenders in your area, send them a tip. Let them know even though you're not seeing them, you're thinking about them."