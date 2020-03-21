COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the nation responds to the coronavirus pandemic, United Way of the Midlands has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to help people in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties meet basic needs including food, shelter, rent/utility assistance due to lost wages related to COVID-19.

United Way says it will use 100% of donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund to assist people in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties who have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

The organization says it is working with community partners to identify the highest priorities for basic needs, and will work through these partners to assist individuals and families.

“People are facing risk of homelessness and hardships due to the health and economic impacts of coronavirus,” said Sara Fawcett, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands. “Reduction in work schedules and school closures are just a few of the issues impacting families in an uncertain time. We are working with our partners to help those who need it as quickly and effectively as possible.”

To donate, visit uway.org/covid19.

If you are in need of assistance, please call 2-1-1 or visit www.sc211.org, United Way’s statewide information and referral service.