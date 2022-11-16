West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why

City staff crews have been working since November 7, stringing lights and garland across the Triangle City.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights.

For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.

"Not a lot of people decorate their homes that much anymore, like when I was a child, so it's nice that the city still tries to do their part," Lexington County resident Lacey Bouley said.

The decorated light posts are wrapped from State Street to Meeting Street to 12th Street.

"We also, down at Carraway Park, we have a Santa station, so kids can come out and write letters and send them to Santa. We have a little Christmas canoe down there that's park of the park. We have a Christmas tree made out of kayaks down at the river walk, which is a pretty neat installation," West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said.

Miles tells News 19 that this time of year is all about being grateful.

"There's so many times throughout the year that it just feels like we lack joy. Christmas really is an opportunity as the year winds down to take time to think about and reflect on all the things that we have to be thankful for in our life," Miles said.

Locals love seeing thousands of lights throughout the city.

"It brings everybody into that festive environment and getting everybody ready for Christmas and the holidays and to be with family," Bouley said.

These are new lights, too, that West Columbia bought during COVID with hospitality tax dollars since no events were happening.