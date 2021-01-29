2-alarm apartment fire under control in North Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in North Columbia.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Willow Run Apartments off of Alcott Drive around 3 p.m.
Officials say fire broke through the roof of the building, which has suffered significant damages.
Officials say about 50 firefighters are on the scene and the fire is now under control.
No injuries are reported at this time, but multiple units of the apartment building suffered extensive damages.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.