Man arrested in shooting death of two men at a Columbia convenience store in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection to a double homicide at a convenience store in December.

James Jamar Toatley, 32, was arrested at a home in North Charleston on the evening of Jan. 26. He was taken into custody without incident by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Toatley is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the Dec. 19 incident at the Motor City Market on Fairfield Road (US 321) in north Columbia.

According to the report, Toatley got into an argument with two men outside a convenience store and when the two men headed to their car, Toately began shooting into the car at them, where two other men were passengers.

Two people were struck by gunfire. One died on scene, while the other died at the hospital. The other two passengers were not injured.