Armed and dangerous man sought in connection to deadly shooting outside convenience store

Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at three men, killing two, outside a Richland County convenience store last week.

Richland County deputies are looking for 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley, who they say is wanted for shooting at three men during a confrontation outside a convenience store last Saturday, leaving two dead. Toatley is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

According to the report, the incident happened on Fairfield Road around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies were sent to the Motor City Market after reports of a shooting, and found two men who were injured by gunfire.

The victims have been identified by the Richland county coroner as Corey Smith, 41 of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Curtis Dinkins,37 also of Columbia, was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that both men died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.