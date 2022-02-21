Winnsboro residents seeing white pelicans on Lake Wateree

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation said it's because they are migrating to the western portion of the United States this time of year.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Long-time residents of Winnsboro are saying they have never seen so many squadrons of white pelicans before.

Residents say there have been flocks of them on Lake Wateree over the past two weeks.

"I've never seen a group of pelicans that big in Lake Wateree," Brett Collins, Winnsboro resident said.

These birds have a wing span of up to ten feet and are normally thought of as salt-water birds.

As it turns out, they like freshwater too, specifically for breeding.

"They paddle and dip their heads underwater and feed whereas the brown pelicans, the ones that we have here year-round, they're flying and then they dive down, so totally different feeding habits," said Jay Keck, South Carolina Wildlife Federation habitat education manager.

Residents in Winnsboro are sharing their photos and videos on social media about these big magnificent birds.

"They flap their wings and they glide a long ways, but you can hear them coming when they go over the top of you. I can always remember them flying across from me," Collins said.

According to South Carolina Wildlife Federation manager Jay Keck, it's because they are migrating to the western portion of the United States this time of year and are taking a pit stop.

As for why residents are seeing them, and seeing so many, it's a luck of the draw.

"It's just based on luck. When do you look outside? When are they flying over? It's not like the purple martins on Lake Murray where you know they're going to come and roost every single year," Keck said.

If you're lucky, you might see one of these big-beaked birds.