x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

It happened Wednesday night at the warehouse on North Main street.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia.

According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m.

Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman was operating a forklift when it collided with a storage shelf.  The victim was still on the forklift when emergency crews responded. 

An employee noticed her hat down and realized something was wrong when he saw blood.  

The coroners office has not released a name or additional details. 

RELATED: Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured

RELATED: South Carolina ranked ninth least safe state in the US by WalletHub: Here's why

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The WLTX Insiders talk midterms elections

Before You Leave, Check This Out