Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An autopsy has revealed a fire isn't what killed a 68-year-old woman found inside a scorched Columbia home earlier this week.

Firefighters discovered the victim, identified as Francena Willingham, while responding to a house fire on Carver Street around 10:30 p.m. June 18.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says an autopsy showed no signs of foul plays or any indication that fire was a contributor. With natural causes named the likely cause of death, Watts says the victim died at least 24-48 hours before fire was reported.

An investigation is still underway into the cause and origin of the fire, which is the latest in a string of fires ruled suspicious by authorities. Over the last two months, three other fires have occurred in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood — one in an abandoned home, one in a garage and another in a house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

