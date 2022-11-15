Mom killed by car moments after putting her child on a bus in Kershaw County

Moments after putting her child on the bus she was struck by a car while crossing the road, the coroner says.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Kershaw County mother was struck and killed by a car moments after putting her child on a school bus, according to officials.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says 911 dispatch got a call at 6:02 Tuesday morning of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 34 and Galloway Road. That in an area about seven miles from downtown Camden.

Details are few about what happened, but according to West, 41-year-old Donna Gearhart had placed her child on a school bus. Moments later, she was struck by a car while crossing the road.

West said she died of her injuries at the scene. An autopsy is set for Thursday.