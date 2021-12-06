Man wanted in killing of Sumter woman, wounding of another arrested

Sumter police say Mustafa Salaam is the suspect in the case.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the death of one woman and the injuring of another.

Officers say 51-year-old Mustafa Abdur Salaam was taken into custody Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the Chestnut Pointe Apartments on Roxbury Court around 8:15 p.m. Friday regarding an assault. When they got there they found one woman dead at the scene and another woman wounded.

Police did not immediately say how the women had been hurt.

Salaam was believed to be driving an older model black Toyota Scion.

Officers have not said if they are also still looking for two unidentified women with a child who they believe were at the apartment and were seen leaving in a blue Infinity SUV with Georgia license plates.

Police say the names of the victims will be released later.