COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly 5 months since these cubs made their debut at Riverbanks Zoo, and now it's time to give them a proper name!

Mom Lindelani and dad Zuri welcomed the sisters on October 1, 2018, bringing the zoo's lion pride to eight!

As personalities begin to shine through, the zoo is ready to name the cubs — and they want your help! So, here's a little more about each cub to help you pick your favorite name:

Cub A looks and acts like her dad. She is said to be a mellow cub, which brings her love from every lion in the pride. Her name options are:

Cleopatra which mean "father glory,"

Suki which means "loved one"

Imani which mean "faith"

Her sister, Cub B, is quite the opposite. The zoo says she is feisty and strong, and tests her luck stealing food from her mom. She also has a triangular spot on forehead. Name options for Cub B are:

Roari which is a play on word roar

Pembe which means "angle or corner"

Hasira which means "ferocious"

To vote for your favorite name, visit the zoo's website.