Pick a winner: SC Education Lottery unveils Carolina, Clemson scratch off tickets

The $5 tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Who is the bigger winner -- Clemson or the University of South Carolina? Now fans will have a chance to win with their home team as the South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) releases a new $5 scratch off series featuring Carolina and Clemson Jackpots.

Two million tickets have been printed and go on sale today. Winning jackpots could be worth as much as $200,000 to lucky fans.

The tickets can be entered in SCEL's Rival Second-Chance Promotion for a chance to win up to $15,000 in cash or a season ticket package.

Sales of these new tickets are estimated to generate an additional $4 million for education.

Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot scratch-offs are available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in our state. Overall odds are 1 in 3.96. Top prize odds are 1 in 720,000.