South Carolina woman wins lottery, does a little Amazon shopping

A few online orders is how one Fort Mill woman decided to celebrate a $500,000 lottery win.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Everybody has a different answer when it comes to how they would spend a winning lottery ticket. One South Carolina woman decided to mark the occasion with a little online shopping.

The Fort Mill woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she "did a little shopping on Amazon" when she learned she had won $500,000. While she didn't want to be identified, we have learned that she bought her lucky 200X lottery ticket at the Country Store at 1800 Gold Hill Road.

But even she was surprised to see she had won. Lottery officials who spoke with her said she had to put on her glasses to get a better look at the ticket and make sure it was true.

She described herself as "almost a millionaire" while staring at the winning scratch-off, lottery officials said. And it's fair to say she's well on her way and already celebrating with a few online orders.