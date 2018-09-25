Pinellas County, FL (WTVT) - Mr. Steve is Chick-Fil-A's biggest fan.

He has visited the same Florida location almost every day for 20 years. He sits in the same exact booth, and chooses between the same few menu items.

But recently he fell and couldn't visit every day, s his son would take him to Chick-fil-A once a week. As a loyal customer he would get 50 percent off, but on his 100th birthday, the staff wanted to give him something extra special.

"Today we are celebrating Mr. Steve's 100th birthday," one of the employees explained. ""Mr. Steve, we want to give you Chick-Fil-A for the rest of your life. So no more 50 percent off, you're getting free."

At first he couldn't believe it, and had to ask to make sure what they were saying was real. They told him he could come anytime he wants.

"I think this is just one great surprise for me, I didn't expect anything like this," he said. ""That is the best gift that I could have ever received!"

