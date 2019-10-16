NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and car collided in Newberry county.

According to South Carolina Trooper first class Tyler Tidwell the accident happened on SC HWY 391 about nine miles south of Prosperity a little after 3PM.

A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on SC HWY 391 when a 2012 Chevrolet Chrysler traveling northbound on SC HWY 391 when it crossed the center line and struck the motorcyclist and then ran off the road and struck a ditch.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The accident remains under investigation.