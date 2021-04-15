Ivanka Trump receives COVID-19 vaccine, breaks social media hiatus

“Today, I got the shot!!!” she said in her caption. “I hope that you do too!"

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump broke a three-month social media silence on Wednesday to announce that she had received her COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today, I got the shot!!!” she said in her caption. “I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!”

The photo shows a nurse administering the vaccine into Trump’s arm. In the post, she added that the location of the photo was in her home state of Florida, where she moved to after her father's presidency ended.

She’s the latest notable figure to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

It was the first time she has posted in months. Her last post was the day before President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump received the COVID-19 vaccine before leaving the White House, but did not do so publicly - unlike all the other current living former presidents. Last month, Donald Trump did recommend in a Fox News interview that Americans get vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci had publicly called on the former president to use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 195 million vaccinations have been administered across the U.S. President Biden has promised that all Americans will be vaccinated by this summer.

However earlier this week, health officials paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several rare, but dangerous, blood clots appeared in six of the almost 7 million people who have received the vaccine.

“We know we are fighting a war against COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Tuesday. But when it comes to side effects, “we don’t, in the United States, have a lot of tolerance for friendly fire.”

The pause, which is only expected to last a few days, is to make sure doctors know how to recognize and treat the unusual condition, according to health officials.

President Biden on Tuesday said that even with the temporary pause of the J&J vaccine, there are still enough vaccines that "is basically 100% unquestionable, for every single, solitary American.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Emergency Authorization Use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which were not impacted by the pause.