Dozens hurt in large life-threatening NYC building fire

New York City firefighters responded to what has been described as a massive five-alarm fire in a high-rise apartment building in the city's Bronx borough on Sunday. At least 30 people sustained serious injuries with at least 50 people hurt as officials and local media reported.
The New York Fire Department said Sunday that 200 firefighters responded to the fire, which happened at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.
