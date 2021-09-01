8th largest jackpot in Powerball history on the line Wednesday night

For the second time this year, somebody could win one of the ten-largest Powerball jackpots in history.

WASHINGTON — The eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history will be up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing.

After nobody won Monday's $545 million prize, the total will climb to at least $570 million for the Wednesday drawing. The cash option would be $410.1 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

There was one ticket during Monday's drawing that correctly picked all five white balls. It was sold in Virginia and had the Power Play added, so it's worth $2 million.

If the prize remains at $570 million, it would be the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. But it still wouldn't be the largest Powerball prize won this year.

Back in January, a Maryland group who nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack” won $731.1 million, which was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot. They chose the $546.8 million lump sum cash option – approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes.

Last Tuesday, one Mega Millions ticket sold in New York correctly had all six numbers for an estimated $432 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, it would be worth $315 million. It was the first jackpot win for Mega Millions since June 8.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last month, Powerball added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday drawing versus a Wednesday or Monday drawing, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days.