Official: 18 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting

"My heart was broke today," Superintendent Hal Harrell said Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone. He has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Department of Public Safety officials told KENS 5 there were also two adult fatalities in the tragedy: a teacher and Ramos' grandmother, who authorities said he shot before heading to the school. He was wearing body armor and was armed with a long rifle, DPS says.

District police officials said on Tuesday evening that while they continue to investigate, they are not looking for any other suspects.

Uvalde officials say the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses second, third and fourth-graders. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.

"My heart was broke today," Superintendent Hal Harrell said in an evening update, adding that the rest of the school year has been cancelled, and plans for graduation ceremonies and all other activities have been put on hold.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Bexar County Sheriff's Office, San Antonio Police Department, FBI and Texas DPS, responded to the scene Tuesday.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there. Earlier, the hospital reported two of those people were dead upon arrival.

Two other patients from this shooting, a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child, are in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio.

People who want to donate blood, two blood donation drives have been set up in San Antonio. Click here for more information. Some San Antonio-area districts have also announced modified security protocols for the remainder of the school year in response to the shooting.

Governor Abbott first confirmed the fatalities in a tweeted video around 3:30 p.m. saying in part:

"The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also tweeted his condolences:

Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.



San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and will do all we can to help our neighbors heal. — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) May 24, 2022

The White House also said President Biden was briefed on the news. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement.

Biden is expected to provide a statement on the attack Tuesday evening.

Approximately 25,000 people live in Uvalde County, a tight-knit community 85 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the U.S. Mexico border in Del Rio. According to the most recent U.S. Census data, about 73% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, and about 50% of residents live in a home where a language other than English is spoken. Robb Elementary School is in a residential neighborhood near the center of Uvalde.