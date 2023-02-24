'The war is not over yet': Orangeburg County first responder reflects on one year since helping Ukrainian refugees on the front lines

Sergio Alarcon says he used his combat experience to offer medical assistance and protection to some of the millions of refugees who fled Ukraine to safety.

NORTH, S.C. — Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. A firefighter at the North airfield in Orangeburg County went to the front lines to help Ukrainian refugees.

“We had two cruise missiles that were launched in the Black Seas come across our head," Sergio Alarcon. "About a second or two later, they exploded."

It was a day that shook the world when Russian forces raged war on Ukraine.

“I had no point of contact. I had no clue who I was supposed to go see, what direction I needed to go," Alarcon said. "I basically grabbed the gear that I could, packed my bags, bought a plane ticket, and I left.”

Alarcon served six years in the Marine Corp and over the years was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He says he used his combat experience to offer medical assistance and protection to some of the millions of refugees who fled the country to safety.

He also handled casualty evacuations on the battlefield.

“I mean that’s what I do as my career, I’m a first responder," Alarcon said. "You know, when everybody runs away from the fire, we run in. Seeing the destruction that 20 minutes worth of shelling could do to a village is nerve wrecking. Seeing the damage of the buildings, the infrastructure, the roads.”

He says a year later, the work continues.