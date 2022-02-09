Investigators said Eliza Fletcher was reportedly forced into an SUV about 4:30 a.m. Friday after a brief struggle in the area of Central Ave. and Zach Curlin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Midtown woman kidnapped today while jogging has posted a $50,000 extra award with CrimeStoppers for information that helps authorities arrest those responsible.

Memphis Police are searching for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, who they said was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for Fletcher, known as Liza, a Memphis mother and junior kindergarten teacher at Saint Mary's Episcopal School..

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

MPD said the suspect was in a mid-sized dark color SUV headed westbound on Central. They have issued a City Watch Alert for Fletcher.

The UofM police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.

MPD was at the scene of Fletcher's home Friday evening as the investigation continues into what happened to her.

Police are towing this vehicle from the home in the investigation of Eliza Fletcher's abduction. We also saw a computer and lawn shears tagged as evidence and removed from the home. @ABC24Memphis https://t.co/CUPs4BTuks pic.twitter.com/ngNMfjFUCZ — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) September 3, 2022

Fletcher is 5’6” tall and 137 pounds with light brown/blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair was in a bun and she was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.

Her family posted the bond money this afternoon and issued a statement:

“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. The University of Memphis Police can be reached at 901-678-4357 (HELP).

Buddy Chapman, CrimeStoppers executive director, said the award will go to the anyone who provides information that helps police make an arrest.

*** UPDATE ***



CITY WATCH



Please contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information. pic.twitter.com/wDuAXe1Wki — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022