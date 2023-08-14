x
Former mayors face off in special election in Eastover on Tuesday, August 15

Voters to decide who will fill open position in Richland County town
EASTOVER, S.C. — Voters in Eastover in lower Richland County will have the change on Tuesday, August 15, to decide who will lead the town in a special election for town mayor.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the Eastover precinct at 1031 Main St., Eastover.

On the ballot are former mayor Geraldene Robinson and mayor pro tem Leroy "Lee" Faber.

The office of mayor is open because Phillip Gunter resigned the office earlier this year after being arrested and charged with assault and battery following an incident at a May 5 social gathering.

Since the resignation, Faber has been Mayor Pro Tem. Faber was elected Eastover's mayor in 2008-2012.

Robinson has held the mayor's office twice -- from 1995-2008 and was re-elected 2012-2020.

In the election of 2008, Faber and Robinson were separated by a single vote.

