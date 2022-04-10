Registration for November voting closing soon

One week from today is the deadline to register to vote in the November election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you want to vote in the November elections and you are not registered to vote you have less than a week.

"Make your voice be heard, have choices in things that will go on in your city people that you would choose to help...and if you don't vote there is no need to complain because you didn't try to do anything to make a change in things that you do not like," says Cynthia Yon a Columbia native who's been registered to vote since she was 19.

With a week until the voter registration deadline for the November midterm elections, multiple municipalities in the Midlands say they are working hard to get folks registered and get staff trained.

Debby Stidham is the director of Voter Registration and Elections for Fairfield County. She says that since there are many ways for people to register, the numbers have gone up, especially with the ease of the online process.

Still, the traditional in-person registration option is popular.

She says if you wish to register this way, you "will need to show ID. Then they will need to show us their address, they'll have to put down their social, their current address...it's a pretty easy, straight-forward process."

She says the deadline to get registered for the election on November 8th are as follows:

In-Person: October 7th at 5:00pm

Online Registration: October 9th at 11:59pm

Registration by mail: Postmarked by October 11th