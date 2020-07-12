SC Republicans among 2024 hopefuls asked to speak at Republican National Committee meeting in January

On that list are two South Carolinians -- Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While President Trump continues his fight and denial of the results of the 2020 election, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is looking forward to 2024.

Politico reports that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has invited around twelve would-be presidential contenders to speak at the RNC's annual meeting in January. On that list are two South Carolinians -- Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

Former governor and UN Ambassador Haley has upped her social media profile recently. Since the 2020 election, she has been tweeting from her own account and that of her Stand For America advocacy group.

Sen. Scott has been a supporter and sometime critic of the president.

According to Politico, in addition to Haley and Scott, invited speakers include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.