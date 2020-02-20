NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — President Donald Trump will hold a rally in North Charleston next week, one day before the Democratic Presidential candidates hold a primary in the state.

President Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m. at a Keep America Great Rally at the North Charleston Coliseum. That's located at 5001 Coliseum Drive.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. for general admission.

Trump had said earlier this week he would be coming to the Palmetto State but did not have specifics at that time.

The President has started a trend of holding rallies in states the day before Democrats hold a caucus or primary. He's set to hold a rally next week in Charlotte the day before the North Carolina primary.

"Look we have a big voice and we might as well use it," President Trump explained this week.

South Carolina will be a focus for Democrats next week. On Tuesday, the Democratic contenders will be at a debate in Charleston. Then on Saturday voters will cast ballots in the South Carolina Democratic primary.

The primary is now considered crucial as Democrats continue to search for a front-runner. Polls months ago showed former Vice-President Joe Biden winning easily, but the race has narrowed dramatically especially after Biden's poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump's last visit to South Carolina was on October 24 of last year, when he came to Benedict College to discuss his administration's work on criminal justice reform. He also came in June of 2018 to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster during his re-election campaign.

Trump won South Carolina by 14 percentage points in 2016. The state has not voted for a Democrat in the presidential race since 1976.