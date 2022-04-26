Richland County could soon implement stricter fireworks restrictions

At the county's committee meetings members voted to begin the process of fixing roads damaged in the 2015 flood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There could soon be stricter firework restrictions implemented in Richland County, including times when they can be set off.

Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh is pushing for tougher firework restrictions to be implemented. At the County Development and Services Committee meeting, Pugh said those found in violation would not face criminal charges.

Pugh saying, “We have a lot of people that deal with PTSD…. It’s frightening for them. Some people have to go away, or go down in their basement and they deal with it on a continuous basis.”

He went on to say, “If found in violation the sheriff’s department will have the autonomy to put an infraction in place, whether that’s a fine or a warning.”

The committee deferred to vote on the ordinance at the next meeting, Pugh saying the goal is to have it in place before July 4th.

Later Tuesday night the Administration and Finance Committee met, voting to approve engineers begin working on Over Pond Road and Creekwood Drive, both destroyed in the 2015 flood.

$500,000 in grant money has been allocated to this restoration project.

“Imagine being in this community, instead of being able to cut through their community, they have to drive all the way around to get to the area that they need," said Councilwoman Gretchen Barron.

The councilwoman saying the committee also approved work to create a Richland County Sheriff Department substation, which will be located on Wilson Boulevard. Barron saying the substation will also include a recourse center.