'Its the honor of lifetime': Sister Senators are blown away to be recipients of the JFK Profile of Courage award

All of the five women will receive the award in October, this coming just months after they fought against SC abortion ban.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The five South Carolina women senators who formed a bipartisan coalition to filibuster a near-total abortion ban have been selected to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage award this year.

They call themselves the 'Sister senators.'

They include three Republicans, one Democrat, and one independent: Independent Sen. Mia McLeod, Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington), Sen. Penry Gustafson (R-Kershaw), Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews (D-Colleton), and Sen. Sandy Senn (R-Charleston).

“It’s the honor of a lifetime,” says McLeod.

The news came during a group Zoom call with the Kennedy's themselves.

“She told us what was going to happen and we were just flabbergasted,” says Senn.

The John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage award is given to those who embody JFK's definition of political courage, these five women formed a bipartisan coalition to filibuster a near-total abortion ban in a 46-member chamber largely dominated by men.

“I am just super proud that all of us had the political courage to take a stand in the ways we did and to do it together,” adds McLeod.

As they prepare to receive this prestigious award.

“You look at the people who have received this award and you think I am not worthy,” says Shealey.

They look forward to sharing this moment and encouraging others to find their courage.

“It’s an honor and it makes you proud you stand up for what you believe, you know you don’t surrender to the pressure," adds Shealy