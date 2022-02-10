LIST: South Carolina gets $21 million for 5 infrastructure water projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state of South Carolina will receive just over $21 million for five projects targeted to improve the state's water infrastructure for commercial and recreational uses.
The funding is part of the $14 billion the US Army Corps of Engineers is investing nationwide to improve waterways and restore natural environments and is made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The five South Carolina projects are:
- Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway: $12,650,000 for upland placement area maintenance and haul-out. Will improve the condition of the dredging placement area stretching the whole state from Horry County to Savannah and will allow for extra capacity.
- Cooper River Redivision Project: $456,000 for the design of station sump platforms and access ladder. Install a sump pump and fund plant outage, dewatering, and fish lock maintenance.
- Dorchester Polk Swamp: $99,000 for aquatic ecosystem restoration. Assist in creating a project partnership agreement with Dorchester County and get costs updates for a previously completed study.
- Murrells Inlet Navigation Project: $6,130,000 for dredging and surveys. Will open up a smaller channel used by fishing and recreational vehicles and place sand in the Southside of the Garden.
- Town Creek: $2 million for dredging and surveys. Will serve fishing and recreation vehicles.