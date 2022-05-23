South Carolina Attorney General candidates

Incumbent Alan Wilson has a challenger for the seat.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters will go to the polls in June to make their pick for who should be the Republican nominee for state attorney general.

The contest features three-term incumbent Alan Wilson, who's seeking another four years in office. He's challenged by Lauren Martel.

Martel says she is a strong constitutional conservative and works at an attorney.

She says she wants to promote medical freedom and investigate monopolies if markets are being manipulated to the detriment of the people of South Carolina. She says she will investigate voter fraud issues and corrupt voter rolls and will protect South Carolina's heritage.

Criminal justice reform and fighting mandates are some of her top priorities.

She is a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She is married with one adult daughter.

Alan Wilson (R) incumbent http://www.wilsonforag.com/

Wilson has been the state’s attorney general since 2011, currently serving his third term as the 51st Attorney General of South Carolina.

He has joined lawsuits against federal health mandates, school health mandates and the CDC. He has advocated against marijuana decriminalization.