South Carolina Senate debates 'fetal heartbeat bill' with exception added

The bill aims to ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is usually when a pregnancy reaches about 8 weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday, the South Carolina Senate began their debate on the contentious 'fetal heartbeat bill.'

The bill aims to ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is usually when a pregnancy reaches about 8 weeks.

"Life is precious," exclaimed Senator Larry Grooms, one of the many Republican sponsors of S.1, also known as the 'fetal heartbeat bill'.

Abortions are banned in South Carolina after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless certain medical exceptions are met. This bill would require a fetal heartbeat test before an abortion, and if one is detected, the abortion would be prohibited.

"This is a sensitive issue, this is a controversial issue, but it shouldn’t be, but it is," said Grooms to the Senate. "There should not be choices that allow someone to take a life."

As the Heartbeat Bill goes to the Senate floor today, I urge my colleagues in the General Assembly to send this bill to my desk for my signature! — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 26, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto asked Grooms why he didn’t introduce a bill that completely bans abortion if that’s what he believes in. Grooms responded he believes this legislation has the greatest chance to save lives.

"I believe the Constitution of the United States guarantees women certain rights and this bill would take away those rights," Hutto told News19.

Hutto added that if the bill is passed, it will lead to lawsuits and hefty legal fees paid for by taxpayers.

"These are very difficult decisions that have to be made by women and they should consult their family, their doctors, their spiritual or religious advisors, and make their own decision," said Hutto.

An exemption was added to the bill for victims of rape and incest that become pregnant. The amendment says a physician would be required to report the woman’s rape or incest allegations to the county sheriff and state health department.

Courtney Thomas with the South Carolina Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network said, "mandatory reporting, or outing of survivors, is something that could be even more detrimental to their mental health." She continued to say that more women are less likely to come forward after such sexual trauma.

Heated debate about S.1 occurred today on the Senate floor, and the bill could be voted on as early as tomorrow. THIS IS THE TIME TO TAKE ACTION!



Even if you already have, please tell your Senator to vote NO on S.1 now. Take action: https://t.co/SFI6GjElB4#StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/w0zIbcMt3f — WRENetwork (@WRENetwork) January 26, 2021

"It’s already hard enough for people that have experienced this trauma," said Thomas. "They shouldn’t have to be retraumatized when they’re just trying to receive reproductive healthcare."