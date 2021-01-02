Iconic Greenville restaurant to close after 36 years

Tommy's Country Ham House has been a stop on the national campaign trail for the likes of George W. Bush to Donald Trump.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Since the late 1980's, Tommy's Ham House in Greenville has been THE place for politicians -- mainly Republicans -- to make a campaign stop whether seeking local office or the office of President of the United States.

The restaurant has hosted crowds for Newt Gingrich and Nikki Haley, former Law & Order actor-turned-politician Fred Thompson, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump -- just to name a few.

Now, owner Tommy Stevenson has announced it is time to retire.

Over the weekend, Stevenson posted on social media he has sold the building and will be closing the restaurant in the spring. Stevenson will turn 80 this year and says it is time for him to relax and spend more time with his family.

After 36 years, Tommy's hanging up his apron. pic.twitter.com/J1UOPZMxX7 — Country Ham House (@CountryHamHouse) January 31, 2021

"Family aside, the Country Ham House has been my life's greatest reward," said Stevenson. "Operating a restaurant is no easy task, but the satisfaction comes when the dining room is full of folks who say how much they enjoyed their meal and appreciate us being there. That's made 36 years of early morning wake-ups worth it."

According to the post, the property has been purchased by a Charleston-based restaurant group and will be remodeled for a new dining concept scheduled to open in early 2022.