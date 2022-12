Coastal Carolina is led by three-time Sun Belt player of the year quarterback Grayson McCall. However, they just learned they'll be losing their head coach.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will meet in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Chanticleers just hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to lead the program. Former coach Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job a day after Coastal Carolina lost to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Coastal Carolina is led by three-time Sun Belt player of the year quarterback Grayson McCall. Keaton Mitchell has run for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns for East Carolina, which has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

What to know

Coastal Carolina (9-3, Sun Belt) vs East Carolina (7-5, AAC), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION:

Birmingham, Alabama.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall is a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He returned for the league title game after missing two straight games with a foot injury.

East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell, a first-team All-AAC pick, has rushed for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Had 222 yards and four touchdowns against Temple.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: Lost to Troy 45-26 in the Sun Belt championship game. North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was hired as coach on Sunday after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty.

East Carolina: Has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013-14. Snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-46 win over Temple, taking the lead on Holton Ahlers' 38-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Johnson with 1:11 left.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers are making their third consecutive bowl appearance, splitting two trips to the Cure Bowl. They moved up to FBS in 2017 and were eligible for bowl games starting the following season.