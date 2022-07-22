Holly Hill man killed in cement plant incident identified

Because his death happened as a result of a workplace injury, an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a workplace incident in Dorchester County that left a Holly Hill man dead.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the incident occurred at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday. While his office didn't elaborate on what happened, he said a worker was severely injured while working with a machine and taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

However, the worker, identified as 43-year-old Travis Cason, was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Because Cason's death happened as a result of a workplace injury, an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina.