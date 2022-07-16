SC father wants death certificate for son believed to have died in shredding machine

Alex Gordon had been missing since May 5 while he worked the night shift at the facility in Greer.

GREER, S.C. — The father of a man who disappeared and is now believed to have died in a shredding machine at a South Carolina recycling business is moving to have his son legally declared dead.

Mike Gordon's lawyer told WSPA-TV that evidence in the death of Duncan "Alex" Burrell Gordon leads them to believe he may have fallen in the shredder while cleaning the bin.

The attorney, Charles Hodge, has also filed a claim with the South Carolina Workers Compensation Commission.

“The machine was operational at the time that we believe he cleared the debris. We don’t know that for a fact, but it makes sense. And again, we have to verify it through proper investigation, but the machine was ongoing and running. And it’s very, very powerful,” Hodge told the station.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger never issued a death certificate in the case because Gordon's body was never found. However, weeks after Gordon was last seen, DNA from human tissue found near a shredding machine at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer was found to match Gordon’s parents.

Gordon, 20, known as Alex, had been missing since May 5 while he worked the night shift alongside his father, who was a supervisor at the plant.

Alex Gordon left for a meal break and was last seen on top of a shredding machine.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Bobo said Wednesday there is still an active investigation.