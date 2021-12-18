Part of North Carolina QVC distribution center destroyed by fire

The News & Observer reports that nearly 30 fire departments responded to the five-alarm fire at the company’s facility near Rocky Mount early Saturday. No injuries were immediately reported. Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.

“There was a fire at our QVC Rocky Mount location in North Carolina on Saturday, December 18. At this time, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our Team Members. In addition, we are also working to understand the full impact to products and orders and will provide further details to our customers are soon as they are available. We are working with the local authorities to investigate the source of this issue and will provide another update when appropriate.”