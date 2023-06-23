West Columbia grandfather who drowned off Pawleys Island beach identified

Police said bystanders got the man ashore, but he died at an area hospital.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities have identified a Columbia-area man who drowned on Wednesday at a beach along the South Carolina coast.

Pawleys Island Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Officers and members of Midway Fire Rescue rushed to the scene to help a 70-year-old man who had been brought back to shore and received first aid from bystanders.

The man was taken to Waccamaw Hospital but died, police said. The Georgetown County Coroner's Office has since identified the victim as Derrell Lambert of West Columbia. The office said that Lambert had been helping his grandson, who was struggling in the current.